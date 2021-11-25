BC-Results Churchill Downs-8-Add,0105
8th_$56,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, showers.
|9 (8) Treaty of Paris (T.Gaffalione)
|21.00
|7.20
|4.40
|7 (6) My Girl Lexi (A.Beschizza)
|3.80
|3.00
|2 (2) Sariah Sariah (E.Morales)
|4.00
Off 2:56. Time 1:40.14. Sloppy. Scratched_Edgee Angel. Also Ran_Hashtag Winner, Nic and Zoe, Southern Smile, Ann in the Middle, A Little Flyer, Breonna. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-2-9) 3 Correct Paid $206.05. $1 Daily Double (2-9) paid $86.20. Exacta (9-7) paid $73.00. $0.1 Superfecta (9-7-2-8) paid $190.13. $0.5 Trifecta (9-7-2) paid $114.35.
