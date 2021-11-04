9th_$127,000, alc, 3YO up F&M, 7f, cloudy.

8 (8) Mariah's Princess (M.Garcia)6.803.803.60
6 (6) Social Dilemma (C.Hernandez)8.003.40
7 (7) Fabricate (J.Leparoux)2.80

Off 5:07. Time 1:22.46. Fast. Also Ran_Palm Cottage, Sunny Isle Beach, English, Hindsight, La Tourista. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-2-8) 3 Correct Paid $111.95. $1 Daily Double (2-8) paid $42.60. Exacta (8-6) paid $47.40. $0.1 Superfecta (8-6-7-4) paid $12.53. $0.5 Trifecta (8-6-7) paid $30.90.

