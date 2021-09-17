BC-Results Churchill Downs-9-Add,0106
9th_$134,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1¼mi, clear.
|6 (6) Colonelsdarktemper (B.Hernandez, Jr.)
|20.60
|10.00
|4.80
|4 (4) Allege (R.Santana, Jr.)
|5.00
|3.40
|1 (1) Beau Luminarie (C.Landeros)
|3.20
Off 4:57. Time 2:01.10. Fast. Also Ran_Mr. Big News, Treasure Trove, Twenty Twice, American Tattoo, Claytnthelionheart, Good Juju, Job Security. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-1-6) 3 Correct Paid $194.80. $1 Daily Double (1-6) paid $124.50. Exacta (6-4) paid $110.40. $0.1 Superfecta (6-4-1-3) paid $108.52. $0.5 Trifecta (6-4-1) paid $114.90.
