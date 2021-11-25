BC-Results Churchill Downs, Combined,1193

Churchill Downs Results Combined Thursday
By The Associated Press

1st_$32,000, cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi, showers.

2 (1) Exemplar (C.Lanerie)6.003.603.40
3 (2) Tez (R.Bejarano)3.402.80
5 (3) Shell Fire (S.Gonzalez)4.80

Off 11:34. Time 1:47.01. Sloppy. Scratched_Heirloom Kitten, Two Dot. Also Ran_Markitoff, Pickford, Estilo Peligroso. Exacta (2-3) paid $21.60. $0.1 Superfecta (2-3-5-8) paid $20.69. $0.5 Trifecta (2-3-5) paid $22.80.

2nd_$68,000, cl, 3YO up, 6½f, showers.

2 (2) Outlier (T.Gaffalione)4.402.802.10
6 (5) All the Diamonds (C.Villasana)3.202.40
1 (1) Palatial Times (J.Rosario)2.20

Off 12:00. Time 1:18.18. Sloppy. Scratched_Ima Bling Cat. Also Ran_Hooperdrivesthboat, Artie's Lady. $1 Daily Double (2-2) paid $7.80. Exacta (2-6) paid $13.20. $0.5 Trifecta (2-6-1) paid $4.75.

3rd_$50,000, cl, 3YO up, 1mi, showers.

8 (7) Generator (T.Gaffalione)5.603.002.40
5 (4) One Last Hand (J.Rosario)3.802.60
7 (6) Divine Miracle (C.Lanerie)2.60

Off 12:30. Time 1:38.17. Sloppy. Scratched_Nip N Tuck. Also Ran_Criminal Defense, A. K. Safari, Westward Look, Fan Favorite. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-2-8) 3 Correct Paid $14.75. $1 Daily Double (2-8) paid $7.20. Exacta (8-5) paid $19.00. $0.1 Superfecta (8-5-7-6) paid $16.50. $0.5 Trifecta (8-5-7) paid $18.05.

4th_$72,000, st alc, 3YO up F&M, 6½f, showers.

3 (3) Front Street (J.Rosario)2.802.202.10
2 (2) Duplicitous (C.Lanerie)3.402.40
4 (4) Music App (J.Rocco, Jr.)3.00

Off 12:58. Time 1:18.96. Sloppy. Also Ran_Bitter Vixen, Town Beauty, Super Wonder Girl. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-8-3) 3 Correct Paid $5.70. $1 Daily Double (8-3) paid $4.60. Exacta (3-2) paid $10.20. $0.1 Superfecta (3-2-4-6) paid $8.34. $0.5 Trifecta (3-2-4) paid $12.55.

5th_$68,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6½f, showers.

7 (6) Assertive Style (C.Landeros)6.403.802.60
2 (2) Delta Gamma Cats (R.Bejarano)6.203.60
4 (4) Forever Boss (B.Hernandez, Jr.)3.60

Off 1:26. Time 1:17.60. Sloppy. Scratched_My My Munny. Also Ran_Sapphire Royalty, Afleet Diva, Shastaloo, Airborne Gal. $0.5 Pick 5 (1/2/4-2/3-2/8-3-6/7) 5 Correct Paid $93.60. $0.5 Pick 4 (2/3-2/8-3-6/7) 4 Correct Paid $23.00. $0.5 Pick 3 (8-3-7) 3 Correct Paid $9.55. $0.5 Trifecta (7-2-4) paid $25.90. $0.1 Superfecta (7-2-4-5) paid $14.91. $1 Daily Double (3-7) paid $7.00. Exacta (7-2) paid $29.40.

6th_$141,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 7f, showers.

6 (6) Regal Retort (T.Gaffalione)6.603.402.20
4 (4) New Roo (C.Lanerie)4.002.60
3 (3) Tipsy Gal (B.Hernandez, Jr.)2.40

Off 1:56. Time 1:23.00. Sloppy. Also Ran_Grand Cru Classe, April's No Fool, Secretly Wicked. $0.5 Pick 3 (3-7-6) 3 Correct Paid $13.25. $1 Daily Double (7-6) paid $14.80. Exacta (6-4) paid $29.80. $0.1 Superfecta (6-4-3-1) paid $5.44. $0.5 Trifecta (6-4-3) paid $16.20.

7th_$127,000, alc, 3YO up F&M, 1¼mi, showers.

2 (2) Good Penny (C.Lanerie)14.206.003.40
5 (4) High Fashion (F.Geroux)3.402.40
7 (6) Family Time (J.Talamo)3.60

Off 2:25. Time 2:08.23. Sloppy. Scratched_Big City Momma. Also Ran_Pliantlea, Distorted Verve, Longpants Required. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-6-2) 3 Correct Paid $69.05. $1 Daily Double (6-2) paid $56.70. Exacta (2-5) paid $47.80. $0.1 Superfecta (2-5-7-1) paid $62.50. $0.5 Trifecta (2-5-7) paid $58.90.

8th_$56,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, showers.

9 (8) Treaty of Paris (T.Gaffalione)21.007.204.40
7 (6) My Girl Lexi (A.Beschizza)3.803.00
2 (2) Sariah Sariah (E.Morales)4.00

Off 2:56. Time 1:40.14. Sloppy. Scratched_Edgee Angel. Also Ran_Hashtag Winner, Nic and Zoe, Southern Smile, Ann in the Middle, A Little Flyer, Breonna. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-2-9) 3 Correct Paid $206.05. $1 Daily Double (2-9) paid $86.20. Exacta (9-7) paid $73.00. $0.1 Superfecta (9-7-2-8) paid $190.13. $0.5 Trifecta (9-7-2) paid $114.35.

9th_$120,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6f, showers.

6 (6) All in Sync (J.Rosario)5.803.202.80
11 (11) Art Heist (T.Gaffalione)4.004.20
4 (4) Gilded Ruler (F.Geroux)5.00

Off 3:27. Time 1:11.56. Sloppy. Scratched_Call Me Jamal, Island Music. Also Ran_Giant Nova, Smokin Willie, Blue Norther, Bernie Lomax, Yodason, Ten Extra, Always Hopeful, Shackle It, Coffee With Alex. $0.5 Pick 5 (6/7-6-2-9-6/13/14) 5 Correct Paid $3,162.60. $0.5 Pick 4 (6-2-9-6/13/14) 4 Correct Paid $749.15. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-9-6) 3 Correct Paid $137.35. $0.5 Trifecta (6-11-4) paid $38.55. $0.1 Superfecta (6-11-4-9) paid $100.11. $1 Daily Double (9-6) paid $26.40. Exacta (6-11) paid $27.00.

10th_$134,000, alc opt cl, 3YO, 1 1/16mi, showers.

6 (5) Commandeer (R.Bejarano)38.0011.807.60
9 (8) Laughing Boy (B.Hernandez, Jr.)5.604.20
4 (3) King's Ovation (J.Leparoux)9.20

Off 3:55. Time 1:46.03. Sloppy. Scratched_Gallant Guy. Also Ran_Warrior in Chief, Kinetic Sky, Dr Jack, Flamingo Hawk, Johny's Fireball, Ed, Who Took the Money. $0.5 Pick 3 (9-6-6) 3 Correct Paid $269.30. $1 Daily Double (6-6) paid $51.80. Exacta (6-9) paid $179.40. $0.1 Superfecta (6-9-4-10) paid $909.43. $0.5 Trifecta (6-9-4) paid $380.15.

11th_$500,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 11/8mi, showers.

Falls City S.

4 (3) Envoutante (B.Hernandez, Jr.)7.403.802.80
6 (5) Bonny South (F.Geroux)2.802.40
7 (6) Audrey's Time (C.Lanerie)4.20

Off 4:24. Time 1:51.52. Sloppy. Scratched_Cheetara. Also Ran_Army Wife, High Regard, Crystal Ball. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-6-4) 3 Correct Paid $167.05. $1 Daily Double (6-4) paid $64.70. Exacta (4-6) paid $22.40. $0.1 Superfecta (4-6-7-5) paid $23.20. $0.5 Trifecta (4-6-7) paid $51.10.

12th_$52,000, st alc, 3YO up, 1mi, showers.

3 (3) Exulting (T.Gaffalione)4.202.803.00
9 (8) Thirsty Betrayal (J.Talamo)3.803.00
7 (6) Pinson (J.Court)5.00

Off 4:51. Time 1:38.21. Sloppy. Scratched_Gagoots. Also Ran_Gambler's Fallacy, Skyscanner, Tiz Light the Way, Zoffa, Fade Away. $0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (2-9-6/13/14-6-4-3/6) 6 Correct Paid $53,799.50. $0.5 Pick 5 (9-6/13/14-6-4-3/6) 5 Correct Paid $3,856.25. $0.5 Pick 4 (6/13/14-6-4-3/6) 4 Correct Paid $335.25. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-4-3) 3 Correct Paid $102.10. $0.5 Trifecta (3-9-7) paid $46.50. $1 Daily Double (4-3) paid $10.00. Exacta (3-9) paid $16.00. $0.1 Superfecta (3-9-7-5) paid $34.33. Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable.

