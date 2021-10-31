BC-Results Churchill Downs, Combined,1126

Churchill Downs Results Combined Sunday
By The Associated Press

1st_$92,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1 1/16mi, cloudy.

6 (6) Trademark (R.Bejarano)12.404.802.40
8 (8) Hitting Bombs (J.Leparoux)4.802.40
5 (5) Rewire (F.Geroux)2.10

Off 1:02. Time 1:44.92. Fast. Also Ran_Blunder, King Curlin, Levy, Frosty Dreams, Underdressed. Exacta (6-8) paid $40.60. $0.1 Superfecta (6-8-5-1) paid $11.72. $0.5 Trifecta (6-8-5) paid $20.85.

2nd_$92,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 1mi, cloudy.

8 (7) Implosion (F.Arrieta)3.802.402.20
6 (5) Butterbean (B.Hernandez, Jr.)3.202.80
9 (8) Cost a Fortune (J.Graham)3.20

Off 1:33. Time 1:38.19. Fast. Scratched_Spiritcatcher. Also Ran_Blue Neith, My Zip Zip, Tiz So Fine, Scartini Martini, Two for One. $1 Daily Double (6-8) paid $12.30. Exacta (8-6) paid $10.80. $0.1 Superfecta (8-6-9-7) paid $10.74. $0.5 Trifecta (8-6-9) paid $6.90. $1 Consolation Double (6-5) paid $4.40.

3rd_$120,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6f, cloudy.

3 (3) Spartan Army (B.Hernandez, Jr.)38.0012.005.00
5 (5) Chasing Time (J.Leparoux)3.602.40
1 (1) Winterwood (C.Landeros)5.80

Off 2:02. Time 1:10.94. Fast. Also Ran_O P Firecracker, Badgeball, Mean Jakey, American Hero, East of India, Royal Consort. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-8-3) 3 Correct Paid $149.05. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (6-5-3) 3 Correct Paid $44.40. $1 Daily Double (8-3) paid $41.00. Exacta (3-5) paid $155.40. $0.1 Superfecta (3-5-1-6) paid $313.27. $0.5 Trifecta (3-5-1) paid $332.30.

4th_$120,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1 1/16mi, cloudy.

5 (5) Ben Diesel (J.Court)30.8010.806.80
9 (9) Bourbon Heist (B.Hernandez, Jr.)2.602.60
2 (2) Monologue (J.Talamo)12.60

Off 2:31. Time 1:45.91. Fast. Also Ran_Scattershack, Ten Gauge, Harmon Killer Brew, Wake Surf, Search Engine, Morning Thoughts. $0.5 Pick 3 (8-3-5) 3 Correct Paid $717.70. $1 Daily Double (3-5) paid $404.60. Exacta (5-9) paid $77.00. $0.1 Superfecta (5-9-2-8) paid $418.64. $0.5 Trifecta (5-9-2) paid $436.30.

5th_$200,000, stk, 2YO F, 1 1/16mi, cloudy.

Rags to Riches S.

3 (3) Sandstone (B.Hernandez, Jr.)7.403.002.10
4 (4) Yuugiri (T.Gaffalione)2.202.10
2 (2) Mama Rina (C.Lanerie)2.10

Off 3:04. Time 1:44.18. Fast. Scratched_Dressed. Also Ran_Manasota Sunset. $0.5 Pick 5 (6-5/8-3-5-3) 5 Correct Paid $5,698.90. $0.5 Pick 4 (5/8-3-5-3) 4 Correct Paid $2,132.40. $0.5 Pick 3 (3-5-3) 3 Correct Paid $730.05. $1 Daily Double (5-3) paid $64.70. Exacta (3-4) paid $14.40.

6th_$120,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 1 1/16mi, cloudy.

8 (7) Secret Oath (D.Cohen)7.603.403.60
5 (4) Blamethechampagne (J.Leparoux)4.403.60
7 (6) Late Night Lady (J.Graham)6.60

Off 3:40. Time 1:46.86. Fast. Scratched_Bicameral. Also Ran_Camaraderie, Cupid's Strike, Princess Pauline, Dunvegan Doll, Dreamworker. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-3-8) 3 Correct Paid $162.05. $1 Daily Double (3-8) paid $13.80. Exacta (8-5) paid $32.20. $0.1 Superfecta (8-5-7-1) paid $63.52. $0.5 Trifecta (8-5-7) paid $74.85.

7th_$120,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 7f, cloudy.

12 (11) B Sudd (B.Hernandez, Jr.)10.004.404.80
4 (3) Unpredictable Bay (J.Leparoux)4.603.80
7 (6) Wolfe County (A.Beschizza)11.60

Off 4:13. Time 1:23.68. Fast. Scratched_Cyberknife, Seal Beach. Also Ran_Southern Sense, Cyclone, General Strike, Ethereal Road, Bickell, Kinison, A C's Analyzer, Midnight Raid. $0.5 Pick 3 (3-8-12) 3 Correct Paid $48.55. $1 Daily Double (8-12) paid $30.00. Exacta (12-4) paid $42.60. $0.1 Superfecta (12-4-7-11) paid $394.76. $0.5 Trifecta (12-4-7) paid $169.10.

8th_$127,000, alc opt cl, 2YO F, 1mi, cloudy.

2 (2) Penny Saver (B.Hernandez, Jr.)2.402.102.10
5 (5) Feeling Happy (C.Lanerie)3.002.60
4 (4) Ring Me Darling (A.Beschizza)2.80

Off 4:42. Time 1:36.53. Fast. Also Ran_Mystique Saboteur, Zing, Rain Check, Taylor's Secret. $0.5 Pick 5 (5-3-8-12-2) 5 Correct Paid $1,894.60. $0.5 Pick 4 (3-8-12-2) 4 Correct Paid $80.75. $0.5 Pick 3 (8-12-2) 3 Correct Paid $21.65. $0.5 Trifecta (2-5-4) paid $9.30. $0.1 Superfecta (2-5-4-6) paid $10.77. $1 Daily Double (12-2) paid $6.50. Exacta (2-5) paid $12.20.

9th_$127,000, alc opt cl, 2YO, 1mi, cloudy.

5 (5) Texas Red Hot (J.Talamo)37.0012.608.20
7 (7) Legendary Lore (R.Bejarano)10.205.40
4 (4) Mr. Bouma (B.Hernandez, Jr.)6.60

Off 5:15. Time 1:37.28. Fast. Also Ran_Play Action Pass, Bonus Appreciation, Blue Kentucky, Dr. Perry, Silent Power, Hoist the Gold, Best of Cupid. $0.5 Pick 3 (12-2-5) 3 Correct Paid $208.05. $1 Daily Double (2-5) paid $64.00. Exacta (5-7) paid $228.00. $0.1 Superfecta (5-7-4-10) paid $828.09. $0.5 Trifecta (5-7-4) paid $506.15.

10th_$200,000, stk, 2YO, 1 1/16mi, cloudy.

Street Sense S.

6 (5) Howling Time (J.Talamo)5.804.002.80
4 (4) Red Danger (J.Leparoux)5.403.40
9 (7) Red Knobs (J.Graham)2.80

Off 5:47. Time 1:44.68. Fast. Scratched_Kiss the Sky, Lucky Boss. Also Ran_Skippylongstocking, Guntown, Sport Pepper, Luni Sima. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-5-6) 3 Correct Paid $110.10. $1 Daily Double (5-6) paid $98.10. Exacta (6-4) paid $26.60. $0.1 Superfecta (6-4-9-3) paid $11.78. $0.5 Trifecta (6-4-9) paid $20.20.

11th_$120,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6f, cloudy.

6 (6) Marissa's Lady (R.Bejarano)30.2010.608.00
4 (4) Promises to Dance (F.Geroux)6.004.60
8 (8) Liscolvin (J.Graham)6.80

Off 6:18. Time 1:10.18. Fast. Scratched_Eclipsed, Parlance, Firewolves. Also Ran_Aquila Moon, Ain't Broke, Bird Empress, Elle of the Ball, Beautiful Empire, Turn Up Da Jukebox, La Neblina, Old Pho. $0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (8-12-2-5-5/6/7-6) no winners. $0.5 Pick 5 (12-2-5-5/6/7-6) 5 Correct Paid $27,921.60. $0.5 Pick 4 (2-5-5/6/7-6) 4 Correct Paid $1,227.70. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-6-6) 3 Correct Paid $1,032.30. $0.5 Trifecta (6-4-8) paid $308.10. $1 Daily Double (6-6) paid $66.60. Exacta (6-4) paid $160.80. $0.1 Superfecta (6-4-8-10) paid $633.96. Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

