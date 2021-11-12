BC-Results Churchill Downs, Combined,0875
|Churchill Downs Results Combined Friday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$37,000, mdn cl, 2YO, 6f, cloudy.
|6 (5) Not That Serious (T.Gaffalione)
|8.80
|3.80
|2.40
|3 (3) Madelyns Heat (M.Murrill)
|3.80
|2.60
|2 (2) Kissalot (R.Mojica, Jr.)
|2.40
Off 1:01. Time 1:13.21. Fast. Scratched_Prather. Also Ran_Nashchetta, Dox Biz, Blacksmith Strong. Exacta (6-3) paid $25.00. $0.1 Superfecta (6-3-2-1) paid $14.65. $0.5 Trifecta (6-3-2) paid $17.75.
2nd_$32,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, cloudy.
|2 (2) Jazzy Lady (T.Gaffalione)
|4.40
|2.80
|2.20
|5 (4) Queen Louise (E.Morales)
|4.00
|2.40
|1 (1) Celestial Spin (R.Santana, Jr.)
|2.60
Off 1:31. Time 1:37.28. Fast. Scratched_Morning Light. Also Ran_Especially You, Seven Kingdoms. $1 Daily Double (6-2) paid $9.50. Exacta (2-5) paid $23.60. $0.5 Trifecta (2-5-1) paid $15.15.
3rd_$58,000, mdn cl, 3YO up, 7f, cloudy.
|2 (2) Cousteau (T.Gaffalione)
|4.80
|3.00
|2.10
|6 (6) Charger (E.Morales)
|3.80
|2.20
|4 (4) Centurion (D.Cohen)
|2.10
Off 2:01. Time 1:23.19. Fast. Also Ran_River Redemption, Polsar, Sprinklehead. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-2-2) 3 Correct Paid $11.70. $1 Daily Double (2-2) paid $5.10. Exacta (2-6) paid $11.60. $0.1 Superfecta (2-6-4-3) paid $2.23. $0.5 Trifecta (2-6-4) paid $3.90.
4th_$42,000, mdn cl, 3YO up, 11/8mi, cloudy.
|4 (4) Early Wager (J.Rocco, Jr.)
|11.20
|5.20
|3.00
|3 (3) Dover Strait (A.Beschizza)
|4.80
|3.20
|7 (5) Rebopper (R.Gutierrez)
|2.40
Off 2:31. Time 1:52.85. Fast. Scratched_Ipsum Gratus, Contractor Bill, Marvelousmoondance. Also Ran_Deceiver, Cool Runnings. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-2-4) 3 Correct Paid $17.00. $1 Daily Double (2-4) paid $22.20. Exacta (4-3) paid $57.80. $0.5 Trifecta (4-3-7) paid $38.90.
5th_$50,000, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 6½f, showers.
|8 (7) Megan's Clara (T.Gaffalione)
|4.60
|3.00
|2.40
|1 (1) Epicurean (J.Rosario)
|4.40
|3.00
|6 (5) November Rose (M.Murrill)
|3.60
Off 3:04. Time 1:17.88. Fast. Scratched_Z's Lucky Girl. Also Ran_Moonchild, Villareggia, Mapleline, The Girls. $0.5 Pick 5 (6-2/4-2-4-2/8) 5 Correct Paid $245.15. $0.5 Pick 4 (2/4-2-4-2/8) 4 Correct Paid $48.55. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-4-8) 3 Correct Paid $18.40. $0.5 Trifecta (8-1-6) paid $22.20. $0.1 Superfecta (8-1-6-5) paid $8.38. $1 Daily Double (4-8) paid $19.10. Exacta (8-1) paid $19.00.
6th_$134,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1mi, cloudy.
|5 (4) Candy Tycoon (T.Gaffalione)
|10.80
|5.20
|3.20
|6 (5) Ram (R.Bejarano)
|4.00
|2.60
|7 (6) Ebben (A.Beschizza)
|2.80
Off 3:37. Time 1:35.09. Fast. Scratched_Briefcase Bully. Also Ran_Shortlist, Vulcan, Sermononthemount, Colonel Bowman. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-8-5) 3 Correct Paid $46.10. $1 Daily Double (8-5) paid $13.60. Exacta (5-6) paid $38.40. $0.1 Superfecta (5-6-7-2) paid $21.45. $0.5 Trifecta (5-6-7) paid $27.70.
7th_$127,000, alc, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, cloudy.
|6 (6) Sarah Harper (T.Gaffalione)
|3.00
|2.60
|2.40
|4 (4) Code Name Kate (M.Murrill)
|7.00
|4.00
|3 (3) Fire On Time (J.Talamo)
|5.20
Off 4:09. Time 1:04.58. Muddy. Also Ran_Before You, Super Wonder Girl, Touch of Class, Flash Magic, My Sweet Kat, Live It Up, Latte Dolce. $0.5 Pick 3 (8-5-6) 3 Correct Paid $10.80. $1 Daily Double (5-6) paid $9.70. Exacta (6-4) paid $19.40. $0.1 Superfecta (6-4-3-5) paid $23.80. $0.5 Trifecta (6-4-3) paid $30.40.
8th_$134,000, alc opt cl, 3YO F, 1 1/16mi, cloudy.
|4 (4) Super Quick (J.Talamo)
|13.00
|5.80
|3.40
|2 (2) Semble Juste (B.Hernandez, Jr.)
|4.80
|3.00
|3 (3) Willful Woman (R.Santana, Jr.)
|3.00
Off 4:37. Time 1:45.28. Sloppy. Scratched_Strong Silent, Moon Swag. Also Ran_Town Avenger, Winning Romance, Coppelia, Shesa Mystery. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-6-4) 3 Correct Paid $33.75. $1 Daily Double (6-4) paid $11.20. Exacta (4-2) paid $49.60. $0.1 Superfecta (4-2-3-5) paid $12.54. $0.5 Trifecta (4-2-3) paid $45.15.
9th_$52,000, st alc, 3YO up, 7f, cloudy.
|12 (10) Midnight Patriot (R.Bejarano)
|17.00
|5.80
|5.00
|8 (6) Thirsty Betrayal (J.Talamo)
|4.40
|3.40
|3 (2) Skyscanner (M.Garcia)
|8.60
Off 5:07. Time 1:24.15. Sloppy. Scratched_Secretary At War, Artemus Eagle. Also Ran_Don't Forget, Malpais, Volubile, a-Nietzsche, a-Double Tough Tiger, Subdued, Artie's Lady, Capture the Glory. $0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (4-2/8-5-6-4-12) 6 Correct Paid $2,275.70. $0.5 Pick 5 (2/8-5-6-4-12) 5 Correct Paid $565.45. $0.5 Pick 4 (5-6-4-12) 4 Correct Paid $224.80. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-4-12) 3 Correct Paid $45.05. $0.5 Trifecta (12-8-3) paid $160.40. $1 Daily Double (4-12) paid $48.90. Exacta (12-8) paid $72.60. $0.1 Superfecta (12-8-3-2) paid $161.04. Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable.
a-Coupled.
