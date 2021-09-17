BC-Results Churchill Downs,0090
|Churchill Downs Results Friday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$52,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, clear.
|1 (1) My Girl Lexi (J.Leparoux)
|6.20
|3.60
|2.40
|6 (5) Ginny B (M.Mena)
|5.60
|3.00
|7 (6) Magical Peapod (T.Gaffalione)
|2.20
Off 12:46. Time 1:37.13. Fast. Scratched_Malibu Marlee. Also Ran_Matt's Honey, Ginormous, Dutch Treat. Exacta (1-6) paid $29.80. $0.1 Superfecta (1-6-7-3) paid $12.14. $0.5 Trifecta (1-6-7) paid $26.90.
