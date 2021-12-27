BC-Results CMR-5-Add,0093
5th_$6,500, cl, 3YO up, 6f, clear.
|11 (10) Laser Loop (J.Robles)
|10.40
|7.10
|No Tix
|1 (1) Thorpe d'Oro (O.Adorno)
|9.70
|No Tix
Off 4:14. Time 1:11.70. Fast. Scratched_Land Battle. Also Ran_Macho d'Oro, Discreet Angel, Dixieland Union, Wicked Runner, Appraised, Point Winner, West Side Warrior. Daily Double (3-11) paid $18.20. Exacta (11-1) paid $138.40. Quinella (1-11) paid $39.20. $1 Superfecta (11-1-9-10) paid $281.70. $1 Trifecta (11-1-9) paid $117.15.
