BC-Results CMR-5-Add,0093

5th_$6,500, cl, 3YO up, 6f, clear.

11 (10) Laser Loop (J.Robles)10.407.10No Tix
1 (1) Thorpe d'Oro (O.Adorno)9.70No Tix

Off 4:14. Time 1:11.70. Fast. Scratched_Land Battle. Also Ran_Macho d'Oro, Discreet Angel, Dixieland Union, Wicked Runner, Appraised, Point Winner, West Side Warrior. Daily Double (3-11) paid $18.20. Exacta (11-1) paid $138.40. Quinella (1-11) paid $39.20. $1 Superfecta (11-1-9-10) paid $281.70. $1 Trifecta (11-1-9) paid $117.15.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

