BC-Results CMR-5-Add,0096
5th_$6,000, mdn cl, 3YO up, 7f, clear.
|3 (4) Quake (E.Castro)
|13.20
|6.70
|No Tix
|7 (8) What a Beast (J.Diaz)
|3.00
|No Tix
Off 4:44. Time 1:25.97. Fast. Also Ran_Trinni Light, Parmenides, Jupi's Prospector, Fashion Color, Creative Boys, D Oro, Without Passport, Race Day Charm, Nobo, Chago's Mischief, Strong Legend. Daily Double (8-3) paid $69.70. Exacta (3-7) paid $20.40. Quinella (3-7) paid $6.80. $1 Superfecta (3-7-5-2) paid $1,905.40. $1 Trifecta (3-7-5) paid $33.45.
