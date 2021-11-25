3rd_$55,000, cl, 3YO, 7f, clear.

3 (3) Herd Immunity (E.Maldonado)9.203.602.60
4 (4) Sea to Success (R.Gonzalez)3.202.40
2 (2) Cumberland Avenue (K.Frey)2.60

Off 12:01. Time 1:20.66. Fast. Also Ran_Half Right, Joe Don Looney, Play Chicken. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-4-3) 3 Correct Paid $14.40. Daily Double (4-3) paid $11.60. $1 Exacta (3-4) paid $13.90. Quinella (3-4) paid $10.40. $0.1 Superfecta (3-4-2-5) paid $26.86. $0.5 Trifecta (3-4-2) paid $20.50.

