3rd_$100,000, stk, 2YO, 1mi, tf., clear.
Cecil B. DeMille S.
|10 (9) Verbal (J.Ortiz)
|4.00
|3.20
|2.60
|5 (5) Barsabas (T.Baze)
|31.20
|12.80
|7 (6) Cabo Spirit (V.Espinoza)
|5.00
Off 1:32. Time 1:36.16. Firm. Scratched_Il Capitano. Also Ran_Lottery Pick, Optimising, Derecho Dandy, Khantaro d'Oro, Stotland, Get Back Goldie, Groovy Huey. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-5-10) 3 Correct Paid $34.00. Daily Double (5-10) paid $22.00. $1 Exacta (10-5) paid $68.30. Quinella (5-10) paid $80.80. $0.1 Superfecta (10-5-7-11) paid $321.17. $0.5 Trifecta (10-5-7) paid $255.00.
