Del Mar Results Wednesday
By The Associated Press

1st_$25,000, cl, 3YO up, 6f, cloudy.

4 (4) Starship Chewbacca (J.Hernandez)5.802.802.20
5 (5) Honorary Degree (A.Cedillo)3.002.60
6 (6) Hot Pursuit (J.Pyfer)3.40

Off 12:31. Time 1:09.78. Fast. Also Ran_Pick Your Bid, Hawk Hill, Fun Coupons. $1 Exacta (4-5) paid $7.10. Quinella (4-5) paid $7.80. $0.1 Superfecta (4-5-6-3) paid $4.82. $0.5 Trifecta (4-5-6) paid $12.95.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

