BC-Results Del Mar,0089
|Del Mar Results Wednesday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$25,000, cl, 3YO up, 6f, cloudy.
|4 (4) Starship Chewbacca (J.Hernandez)
|5.80
|2.80
|2.20
|5 (5) Honorary Degree (A.Cedillo)
|3.00
|2.60
|6 (6) Hot Pursuit (J.Pyfer)
|3.40
Off 12:31. Time 1:09.78. Fast. Also Ran_Pick Your Bid, Hawk Hill, Fun Coupons. $1 Exacta (4-5) paid $7.10. Quinella (4-5) paid $7.80. $0.1 Superfecta (4-5-6-3) paid $4.82. $0.5 Trifecta (4-5-6) paid $12.95.
