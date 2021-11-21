BC-Results Del Mar,0097

Del Mar Results Sunday
By The Associated Press

1st_$70,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 6f, clear.

6 (5) Rifey (T.Baze)10.203.802.60
9 (8) Suzie Qzz Brother (A.Cedillo)2.802.20
7 (6) Donner Lake (V.Espinoza)2.60

Off 12:31. Time 1:10.74. Fast. Scratched_Sting Like a Bee. Also Ran_Partyofsixteen, Irondale, Self Isolation, Valiente, Mask Off. $1 Exacta (6-9) paid $10.30. Quinella (6-9) paid $9.40. $0.1 Superfecta (6-9-7-3) paid $30.55. $0.5 Trifecta (6-9-7) paid $16.55.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you