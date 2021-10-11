BC-Results Delaware Park-4-Add,0111
4th_$22,000, mdn opt cl, 3YO up, 5½f, cloudy.
|2 (2) Behemah Star (A.Cruz)
|56.40
|19.20
|7.40
|8 (8) Johnny Swish (J.Rodriguez)
|4.80
|3.60
|4 (4) Shackle Cat (A.Suarez)
|4.00
Off 2:46. Time 1:03.30. Fast. Also Ran_Heaven's Got Fire, Dream Happy, Queen of Mine, Dance On the Moon, Don Ciccio. dq_Heaven's Got Fire (2-4). $0.5 Pick 4 (1-6-10-2) 4 Correct Paid $694.65. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-10-2) 3 Correct Paid $216.20. $1 Daily Double (10-2) paid $144.30. $1 Exacta (2-8) paid $167.40. $0.1 Superfecta (2-8-4-7) paid $179.35. $0.5 Trifecta (2-8-4) paid $463.75.
