BC-Results Delaware Park-4-Add,0119

4th_$22,000, mdn cl, 2YO, 5½f, clear.

4 (2) Peter D (M.Sanchez)9.604.603.20
10 (8) Loose Ends (C.Marquez)3.002.60
5 (3) Dontforgettoblink (J.Trejos)3.00

Off 2:48. Time 1:04.86. Fast. Scratched_Pistol Or Shotgun, Speak Unity. Also Ran_Crabs N Beer, Neigh Dude, Wine to Roses, Rocky Dice, Abendego. $0.5 Pick 4 (7-4,5,6-5-4) 4 Correct Paid $1,172.00. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-5-4) 3 Correct Paid $96.45. $1 Daily Double (5-4) paid $31.00. $1 Exacta (4-10) paid $16.30. $0.1 Superfecta (4-10-5-6) paid $10.64. $0.5 Trifecta (4-10-5) paid $18.45. TOT $2,735,713. Handle $34,394. Total Handle $2,770,107.

