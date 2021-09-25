BC-Results Delaware Park-4-Add,0119
4th_$22,000, mdn cl, 2YO, 5½f, clear.
|4 (2) Peter D (M.Sanchez)
|9.60
|4.60
|3.20
|10 (8) Loose Ends (C.Marquez)
|3.00
|2.60
|5 (3) Dontforgettoblink (J.Trejos)
|3.00
Off 2:48. Time 1:04.86. Fast. Scratched_Pistol Or Shotgun, Speak Unity. Also Ran_Crabs N Beer, Neigh Dude, Wine to Roses, Rocky Dice, Abendego. $0.5 Pick 4 (7-4,5,6-5-4) 4 Correct Paid $1,172.00. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-5-4) 3 Correct Paid $96.45. $1 Daily Double (5-4) paid $31.00. $1 Exacta (4-10) paid $16.30. $0.1 Superfecta (4-10-5-6) paid $10.64. $0.5 Trifecta (4-10-5) paid $18.45. TOT $2,735,713. Handle $34,394. Total Handle $2,770,107.
