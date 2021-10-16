6th_$40,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1mi, cloudy.
|3 (2) Bourbon Frontier (I.Castillo)
|4.60
|3.00
|2.60
|1 (4) Celtic Treasure (J.Rodriguez)
|3.40
|2.40
|5 (5) Northern Ridge (R.Silvera)
|4.60
Off 3:43. Time 1:37.70. Fast. Scratched_Basso, Twitty City, Weather Wiz. Also Ran_Fortunate Friends, Taxable Goods, Oxide, Arrivederla. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-3-3) 3 Correct Paid $11.65. $1 Daily Double (3-3) paid $7.20. $1 Exacta (3-1) paid $5.90. $0.1 Superfecta (3-1-5-4) paid $7.11. $0.5 Trifecta (3-1-5) paid $17.90.
