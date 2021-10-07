BC-Results Delaware Park-6-Add,0097
6th_$40,000, alc, 3YO up, 6f, cloudy.
|8 (8) Chrisatude (J.Rodriguez)
|7.40
|4.20
|3.40
|1 (1) Maximus Midani (D.Centeno)
|10.80
|7.00
|4 (4) Ellas My Love (R.Mena)
|2.60
Off 3:48. Time 1:10.06. Fast. Also Ran_Tapping the Glass, Smithwick's Spice, Last Investment, Tapsasional, Arrivederla. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-8-8) 3 Correct Paid $32.25. $1 Daily Double (8-8) paid $9.60. $1 Exacta (8-1) paid $43.00. $0.1 Superfecta (8-1-4-6) paid $59.35. $0.5 Trifecta (8-1-4) paid $71.95.
