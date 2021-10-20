9th_$38,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 5f, clear.
|3 (2) Grunder's Call (M.Sanchez)
|18.60
|7.20
|4.00
|8 (7) Cajun Invasion (A.Cruz)
|4.00
|3.20
|5 (4) Gutzy (J.Rodriguez)
|3.60
Off 5:19. Time 0:58.84. Fast. Scratched_Diving. Also Ran_Basti Blue, Pop Pop Susi, Grumley, Dr. Grant. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-7-3) 3 Correct Paid $38.35. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (6-6-3) 3 Correct Paid $18.25. $1 Daily Double (7-3) paid $17.10. $1 Exacta (3-8) paid $36.90. $0.1 Superfecta (3-8-5-4) paid $68.26. $0.5 Trifecta (3-8-5) paid $60.70. Attendance unavailable. $1,566,110. Handle $38,988. Total Handle $1,605,098.
