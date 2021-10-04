BC-Results Delaware Park, Combined,0790
|Delaware Park Results Combined Monday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$23,000, cl, 3YO up, 5½f, cloudy.
|5 (5) Palatial Times (C.Cedeno)
|5.20
|2.80
|2.20
|4 (3) Tate (S.Spanabel)
|3.40
|3.00
|6 (6) Cristiano's Dream (E.Lopez)
|10.20
Off 1:17. Time 1:03.66. Fast. Scratched_Spotted Bull. Also Ran_Jimmy the Kid, Newyearsblockparty, Daggerboard. $1 Exacta (5-4) paid $6.60. $0.1 Superfecta (5-4-6-1) paid $9.10. $0.5 Trifecta (5-4-6) paid $22.90.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
2nd_$13,000, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd, cloudy.
|5 (4) Offlee Graysful (A.Suarez)
|2.20
|2.10
|2.10
|3 (2) Tua (J.Ortega)
|5.80
|3.40
|1 (1) a-Miss Jasser (R.Parish)
|2.10
Off 1:51. Time 1:47.06. Fast. Scratched_Grand Entrada, My Lucky Heart. Also Ran_Monkey On My Back, Dora Jones, a-Mystical Charge. $1 Daily Double (5-5) paid $3.20. $1 Exacta (5-3) paid $5.80. $0.5 Trifecta (5-3-1) paid $5.30.
a-Coupled.
3rd_$19,000, , 3YO up, 1mi, cloudy.
|6 (4) Coach Adams (I.Castillo)
|5.00
|3.20
|2.60
|1 (1) Plato (M.Sanchez)
|3.00
|3.00
|4 (3) Runner Runner Indy (A.Burgos)
|10.60
Off 2:21. Time 1:39.88. Fast. Scratched_Strum M B, Aldo's Kitten. Also Ran_Linda's Nekia, Jeezum Jim. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-5-6) 3 Correct Paid $4.05. $1 Daily Double (5-6) paid $3.10. $1 Exacta (6-1) paid $5.70. $0.5 Trifecta (6-1-4) paid $21.90.
4th_$38,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 1 1/16mi, tf., cloudy.
|5 (4) Triple Tiara (D.Centeno)
|15.40
|4.20
|3.40
|3 (2) Bali Belle (J.Rodriguez)
|2.20
|2.10
|4 (3) Princess Teruko (J.Vargas, Jr.)
|3.00
Off 2:53. Time 1:44.52. Firm. Scratched_She's Like Thunder. Also Ran_Sign and Seal, Wheredidyougo, Beautiful Gorgeous, Avignon, Liking It Twisted. $0.5 Pick 4 (5-2/5/6-6-5) 4 Correct Paid $37.60. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-6-5) 3 Correct Paid $14.05. $1 Daily Double (6-5) paid $18.20. $1 Exacta (5-3) paid $21.00. $0.1 Superfecta (5-3-4-1) paid $15.62. $0.5 Trifecta (5-3-4) paid $40.65.
5th_$14,000, cl, 3YO up, 5½f, cloudy.
|6 (5) Where U B (J.Rodriguez)
|20.60
|7.40
|5.60
|2 (1) Taino (M.Sanchez)
|12.00
|5.20
|9 (8) Bourbon and Ice (A.Suarez)
|2.40
Off 3:23. Time 1:04.55. Fast. Scratched_Yei Yei. Also Ran_Mega Millions, Kickstarter, Brony Boy, Leme At Em, Papa Luke. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-5-6) 3 Correct Paid $108.45. $1 Daily Double (5-6) paid $79.00. $1 Exacta (6-2) paid $104.40. $0.1 Superfecta (6-2-9-8) paid $362.33. $0.5 Trifecta (6-2-9) paid $245.45.
6th_$20,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 7½f, tf., cloudy.
|4 (4) Kinda Lucky (J.Toledo)
|5.80
|3.20
|2.60
|1 (1) Glossamer (A.Green)
|3.40
|3.00
|2 (2) Marketability (J.Bisono)
|9.20
Off 3:53. Time 1:28.89. Firm. Scratched_Ocean Delight, Kats in Charge, Goodbye Carolina, Nurse Rachett. Also Ran_Artie's Rose, She So Naughty, Talks in Her Sleep, Mayfield of Dreams, Cold Hearted Cat, Sailor's Salute, Smart Red. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-6-4) 3 Correct Paid $148.60. $1 Daily Double (6-4) paid $56.00. $1 Exacta (4-1) paid $8.90. $0.1 Superfecta (4-1-2-6) paid $22.68. $0.5 Trifecta (4-1-2) paid $33.70.
7th_$40,000, alc, 3YO up F&M, 6f, cloudy.
|1 (1) Say Moi (M.Sanchez)
|25.40
|9.60
|4.40
|3 (3) Alta Velocita (I.Castillo)
|3.80
|3.00
|7 (6) Tiz Gracie (J.Torres)
|3.40
Off 4:24. Time 1:10.63. Fast. Scratched_Wrapper Rule, Bold Confection. Also Ran_Kashan, Confirmed Genius, Wild America, Miss Liana, Miss Nondescript. $0.5 Pick 5 (6-5-6-4/8/10/12/13-1) 5 Correct Paid $4,703.70. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-4-1) 3 Correct Paid $139.55. $1 Daily Double (4-1) paid $21.90. $1 Exacta (1-3) paid $45.10. $0.1 Superfecta (1-3-7-2) paid $54.06. $0.5 Trifecta (1-3-7) paid $90.75.
8th_$17,000, mdn cl, 2YO F, 5½f, cloudy.
|3 (3) Pearlintherough (C.Marquez)
|15.20
|6.00
|3.60
|4 (4) Mi Casimira (E.Martinez)
|6.00
|3.20
|6 (6) Hit a Homer Honey (J.Rodriguez)
|2.40
Off 4:52. Time 1:05.60. Fast. Also Ran_Helens Spirit, Clairensam, Annielino, Catherines Connect, Peachtorial. $0.5 Pick 4 (6-4/8/10/12/13-1-3) 4 Correct Paid $1,428.85. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-1-3) 3 Correct Paid $91.45. $1 Daily Double (1-3) paid $35.40. $1 Exacta (3-4) paid $42.70. $0.1 Superfecta (3-4-6-7) paid $33.74. $0.5 Trifecta (3-4-6) paid $48.90. Attendance unavailable. TOT $1,507,627. Handle $26,583. Total Handle $1,534,210.
