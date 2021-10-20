BC-Results Delaware Park, Combined,0880
|Delaware Park Results Combined Wednesday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$38,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 1 1/16mi, clear.
|1 (1) Intrepid Daydream (J.Rodriguez)
|4.40
|3.00
|2.40
|3 (3) Liking It Twisted (J.Hiraldo)
|10.40
|6.20
|2 (2) Prima Ballerina (C.Marquez)
|3.80
Off 1:17. Time 1:45.62. Fast. Also Ran_Golden Effect, Dario's Angel, Rolin N Controlin, Nothingmakesense. $1 Exacta (1-3) paid $45.70. $0.1 Superfecta (1-3-2-5) paid $57.33. $0.5 Trifecta (1-3-2) paid $93.05.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
2nd_$23,000, , 3YO up, 1mi, clear.
|5 (4) Polterer (R.Mena)
|17.00
|6.20
|4.20
|6 (5) Kratos (I.Castillo)
|5.20
|4.80
|7 (6) Artistic Reason (A.Suarez)
|2.80
Off 1:46. Time 1:38.95. Fast. Scratched_My Danny Boy. Also Ran_Tate, Behemah Star, Golden Tone. $1 Daily Double (1-5) paid $28.60. $1 Exacta (5-6) paid $47.10. $0.1 Superfecta (5-6-7-1) paid $18.16. $0.5 Trifecta (5-6-7) paid $49.05.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
3rd_$38,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd, clear.
|6 (6) Event Party (C.Cedeno)
|6.80
|3.60
|2.10
|3 (3) Kodapendent (J.Rodriguez)
|3.60
|2.20
|4 (4) Comedic Timing (I.Castillo)
|2.10
Off 2:16. Time 1:42.08. Fast. Also Ran_Trupia, Bold Licorice, Cash Kid, Uncle Jerome. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-5-6) 3 Correct Paid $33.50. $1 Daily Double (5-6) paid $51.10. $1 Exacta (6-3) paid $13.40. $0.1 Superfecta (6-3-4-1) paid $5.61. $0.5 Trifecta (6-3-4) paid $12.00.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
4th_$12,000, cl, 3YO up, 6f, clear.
|8 (7) Tonka Flower (J.Rodriguez)
|2.10
|2.10
|2.10
|4 (4) No Fooling Dude (M.Sanchez)
|8.40
|6.20
|2 (2) Royal Asset (W.Henry)
|3.80
Off 2:47. Time 1:11.49. Fast. Scratched_Trappeze Artist. Also Ran_Americano, Perfetto, Toga Challenger, Iwishiwaspecial. $0.5 Pick 4 (1-5-6-7/8) 4 Correct Paid $38.20. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-6-8) 3 Correct Paid $17.75. $1 Daily Double (6-8) paid $5.60. $1 Exacta (8-4) paid $8.40. $0.1 Superfecta (8-4-2-1) paid $15.04. $0.5 Trifecta (8-4-2) paid $30.60.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
5th_$15,000, cl, 3YO up, 6f, clear.
|5 (5) Mega Millions (R.Mena)
|26.00
|13.20
|8.20
|6 (6) Muchacho Macho (J.Rodriguez)
|9.80
|7.80
|4 (4) The Exception (J.Hiraldo)
|22.20
Off 3:17. Time 1:11.59. Fast. Scratched_Ricardito. Also Ran_Edict, Taino, Leme At Em, Seven Plus Seven, Papa Luke. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-8-5) 3 Correct Paid $40.70. $1 Daily Double (8-5) paid $19.40. $1 Exacta (5-6) paid $96.90. $0.1 Superfecta (5-6-4-9) paid $783.98. $0.5 Trifecta (5-6-4) paid $751.50.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
6th_$19,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, clear.
|3 (2) La Castiglione (I.Castillo)
|11.40
|4.40
|3.20
|9 (8) Artie's Rose (J.Rodriguez)
|3.80
|3.20
|5 (4) Flat Out Phoebe (J.Bisono)
|10.20
Off 3:47. Time 1:40.41. Fast. Scratched_Mikey's Jewel. Also Ran_Marketability, Positive Power, Tuff But Fair, Courageous Grace, She's All Courage, Better With Age. $0.5 Pick 3 (8-5-3) 3 Correct Paid $59.20. $1 Daily Double (5-3) paid $50.60. $1 Exacta (3-9) paid $23.20. $0.1 Superfecta (3-9-5-1) paid $226.01. $0.5 Trifecta (3-9-5) paid $227.20.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
7th_$25,000, cl, 3YO up, 6f, clear.
|6 (6) Heir Port (C.Marquez)
|8.80
|5.40
|4.00
|1 (1) Spitball (J.Ruiz)
|21.40
|9.20
|8 (8) Palatial Times (C.Cedeno)
|3.00
Off 4:18. Time 1:10.65. Fast. Also Ran_Expensive Style, Rileys Dude, Visual Artist, The Cairo Kid, King Nekia, Last Investment. $0.5 Pick 5 (6-7/8-5-3-6) 5 Correct Paid $2,347.10. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-3-6) 3 Correct Paid $224.50. $1 Daily Double (3-6) paid $35.20. $1 Exacta (6-1) paid $91.90. $0.1 Superfecta (6-1-8-4) paid $120.79. $0.5 Trifecta (6-1-8) paid $188.25.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
8th_$20,000, , 3YO up, 1mi, clear.
|7 (6) Flat Out Flying (J.Ruiz)
|4.20
|2.60
|2.10
|3 (3) Factor This In (J.Rodriguez)
|3.20
|2.20
|5 (5) Coach Adams (I.Castillo)
|2.10
Off 4:51. Time 1:37.50. Fast. Scratched_Chase Runner. Also Ran_High Command, Rocket Blast, Day. $0.5 Pick 4 (5-3-6-6/7) 4 Correct Paid $386.55. $0.5 Pick 3 (3-6-7) 3 Correct Paid $36.65. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (3-6-6) 3 Correct Paid $16.95. $0.5 Trifecta (7-3-5) paid $6.10. $1 Consolation Double (6-6) paid $4.70. $1 Daily Double (6-7) paid $12.10. $1 Exacta (7-3) paid $7.20. $0.1 Superfecta (7-3-5-4) paid $2.17.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
9th_$38,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 5f, clear.
|3 (2) Grunder's Call (M.Sanchez)
|18.60
|7.20
|4.00
|8 (7) Cajun Invasion (A.Cruz)
|4.00
|3.20
|5 (4) Gutzy (J.Rodriguez)
|3.60
Off 5:19. Time 0:58.84. Fast. Scratched_Diving. Also Ran_Basti Blue, Pop Pop Susi, Grumley, Dr. Grant. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-7-3) 3 Correct Paid $38.35. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (6-6-3) 3 Correct Paid $18.25. $1 Daily Double (7-3) paid $17.10. $1 Exacta (3-8) paid $36.90. $0.1 Superfecta (3-8-5-4) paid $68.26. $0.5 Trifecta (3-8-5) paid $60.70. Attendance unavailable. $1,566,110. Handle $38,988. Total Handle $1,605,098.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.