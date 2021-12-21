BC-Results Delta Downs-2-Add,0089

2nd_$36,000, alc, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, clear.

1 (1) Lady Frosted (T.Kennedy)2.102.102.10
3 (3) Sweet Prayers (T.Thornton)3.002.20
7 (6) Whipum Naenae (T.Pompell)2.10

Off 1:31. Time 1:42.03. Fast. Scratched_Dianna's Jet. Also Ran_Flurry of Feathers, Susan Strong, Erin's Creation. $1 Daily Double (6-1) paid $4.40. $1 Exacta (1-3) paid $2.40. $0.1 Superfecta (1-3-7-5) no winners. $0.5 Trifecta (1-3-7) paid $2.20.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

