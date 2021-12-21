BC-Results Delta Downs-2-Add,0089
2nd_$36,000, alc, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, clear.
|1 (1) Lady Frosted (T.Kennedy)
|2.10
|2.10
|2.10
|3 (3) Sweet Prayers (T.Thornton)
|3.00
|2.20
|7 (6) Whipum Naenae (T.Pompell)
|2.10
Off 1:31. Time 1:42.03. Fast. Scratched_Dianna's Jet. Also Ran_Flurry of Feathers, Susan Strong, Erin's Creation. $1 Daily Double (6-1) paid $4.40. $1 Exacta (1-3) paid $2.40. $0.1 Superfecta (1-3-7-5) no winners. $0.5 Trifecta (1-3-7) paid $2.20.
