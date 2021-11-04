4th_$14,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, cloudy.

9 (9) Dreamit (O.Martinez)5.604.203.20
6 (6) Last Destiny (J.Guerrero)50.4029.20
1 (1) Miss Mabelee (E.Ruiz)16.00

Off 2:30. Time 1:44.85. Fast. Also Ran_Cajun Shots, Midnight Trip, Gottabegolden, Safe Keeping, Miss Miracle Girl, Grace's Gal, Stormy Collision. dh_Gottabegolden, Midnight Trip (5). $0.5 Pick 3 (1-3-9) 3 Correct Paid $14.60. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (1-7-9) 3 Correct Paid $3.40. $1 Daily Double (3-9) paid $24.50. $1 Exacta (9-6) paid $115.00. $0.1 Superfecta (9-6-1-8) paid $975.03. $0.5 Trifecta (9-6-1) paid $656.35.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you