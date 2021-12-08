BC-Results Delta Downs-4-Add,0106
4th_$27,000, cl, 3YO up, 7½f, cloudy.
|4 (5) Speedy Fellar (C.Fusilier)
|9.80
|5.60
|5.00
|9 (10) Pinch Assault (V.Del-Cid)
|16.60
|11.60
|2 (2) Bow and Arrow (J.Stokes)
|11.40
Off 2:19. Time 1:34.19. Fast. Also Ran_St. Louie Guy, Stephen's Answer, a-Social Afleet, a-Lovethatcause, He Takes Charge, December Seven, Buxterhooter. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-2-4) 3 Correct Paid $21.65. $1 Daily Double (2-4) paid $10.40. $1 Exacta (4-9) paid $73.00. $0.1 Superfecta (4-9-2-5) paid $1,158.17. $0.5 Trifecta (4-9-2) paid $424.25.
a-Coupled.
