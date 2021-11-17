5th_$15,000, mdn cl, 2YO F, 6½f, cloudy.
|3 (3) Betison (T.Kennedy)
|9.20
|5.40
|4.00
|2 (2) Social Date (A.Birzer)
|3.80
|2.60
|1 (1) Easy Is Good (P.Cotto, Jr.)
|5.00
Off 2:49. Time 1:24.08. Fast. Also Ran_Pennie's Magic, St Josephine, Astro Flash, Cupie Cutie, Charlie's Gal, Abigails Takeover, Mercedes Dome. dq_Social Date (1-2). $0.5 Pick 5 (3-7-7-1/2-3) 5 Correct Paid $552.60. $0.5 Pick 4 (7-7-1/2-3) 4 Correct Paid $185.00. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-1-3) 3 Correct Paid $37.55. $0.5 Trifecta (3-2-1) paid $38.30. $0.1 Superfecta (3-2-1-4) paid $31.77. $1 Daily Double (1-3) paid $11.00. $1 Exacta (3-2) paid $17.80.
