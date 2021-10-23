BC-Results Delta Downs-5-Add,0129
5th_$13,000, cl, 3YO up, 6½f, cloudy.
|10 (9) Laughing Latinos (T.Thornton)
|14.00
|6.80
|3.60
|11 (10) Quana Dude (A.Birzer)
|6.20
|3.80
|8 (7) Gotta Love Ike (A.Pusac)
|3.20
Off 2:52. Time 1:22.00. Fast. Scratched_Midnight Spirit, Kyle's Bro Jimmy. Also Ran_Red Buffalo, Homeland Messa, Cajuns Golden Pond, Cape Town Willy, Answer in the Wind, El Ward, Comerunninboys. $0.5 Pick 5 (3/4/10-2/7-7-2-10) 4 Correct Paid $46.60. $0.5 Pick 4 (2/7-7-2-10) 3 Correct Paid $38.95. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-2-10) 3 Correct Paid $883.10. $0.5 Trifecta (10-11-8) paid $109.60. $0.1 Superfecta (10-11-8-3) paid $654.54. $1 Daily Double (2-10) paid $581.00. $1 Exacta (10-11) paid $52.10.
