BC-Results Delta Downs-5-Add,0117
5th_$16,000, mdn cl, 3YO F, 7f, cloudy.
|1 (1) Apriority Lady (T.Pompell)
|10.00
|6.20
|4.00
|2 (2) Simple Sunday (K.Roman)
|7.40
|3.60
|4 (4) Our Little Girl (K.Smith)
|3.20
Off 2:51. Time 1:29.69. Fast. Also Ran_Custom Made, Storm Breach, Kaitlyn's Court, Track Queen, Last Ghost, My Deposit, Gabi's Goldenheart. $0.5 Pick 5 (6-1/2-1-5-1) 4 Correct Paid $390.50. $0.5 Pick 4 (1/2-1-5-1) 4 Correct Paid $417.30. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-5-1) 3 Correct Paid $150.95. $0.5 Trifecta (1-2-4) paid $53.70. $0.1 Superfecta (1-2-4-9) paid $70.36. $1 Daily Double (5-1) paid $83.60. $1 Exacta (1-2) paid $31.30.
