5th_$13,000, cl, 3YO up, 6½f, cloudy.

10 (9) Laughing Latinos (T.Thornton)14.006.803.60
11 (10) Quana Dude (A.Birzer)6.203.80
8 (7) Gotta Love Ike (A.Pusac)3.20

Off 2:52. Time 1:22.00. Fast. Scratched_Midnight Spirit, Kyle's Bro Jimmy. Also Ran_Red Buffalo, Homeland Messa, Cajuns Golden Pond, Cape Town Willy, Answer in the Wind, El Ward, Comerunninboys. $0.5 Pick 5 (3/4/10-2/7-7-2-10) 4 Correct Paid $46.60. $0.5 Pick 4 (2/7-7-2-10) 3 Correct Paid $38.95. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-2-10) 3 Correct Paid $883.10. $0.5 Trifecta (10-11-8) paid $109.60. $0.1 Superfecta (10-11-8-3) paid $654.54. $1 Daily Double (2-10) paid $581.00. $1 Exacta (10-11) paid $52.10.

