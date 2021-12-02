BC-Results Delta Downs-5-Add,0132
5th_$19,000, cl, 3YO up, 6½f, cloudy.
|10 (7) Mr. Paycheck (T.Thornton)
|3.80
|2.80
|2.20
|9 (6) Combat Command (G.Melancon)
|7.20
|4.40
|5 (4) Now You Rules (K.Smith)
|3.00
Off 2:55. Time 1:21.90. Fast. Scratched_Kenai Star, Callthewolfe, Andiamo Giacomo, My Book, Lilrascalman. Also Ran_Midnight Nightmare, Hot Le Roy, Smiling Song, Nine Shots. $0.5 Pick 5 (1-3-4-8-10) 5 Correct Paid $270.50. $0.5 Pick 4 (3-4-8-10) 4 Correct Paid $22.80. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-8-10) 3 Correct Paid $18.20. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (4-3-10) 3 Correct Paid $2.60. $0.1 Superfecta (10-9-5-2) paid $7.69. $1 Daily Double (8-10) paid $12.90. $1 Exacta (10-9) paid $10.80. $0.5 Trifecta (10-9-5) paid $14.30.
