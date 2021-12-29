6th_$36,000, alc, 3YO up, 5f, cloudy.
|7 (7) Scrappy Artie (J.Stokes)
|4.00
|3.00
|2.20
|5 (5) Backshot (T.Thornton)
|4.40
|3.20
|9 (8) Spankhurst (O.Martinez)
|4.20
Off 3:27. Time 0:59.04. Fast. Scratched_Dusty Hill. Also Ran_Grey Rogue, Limbo's Promise, Getaloadofthis, Union Ride, Creative Letters. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-7-7) 3 Correct Paid $35.05. $1 Daily Double (7-7) paid $34.20. $1 Exacta (7-5) paid $7.90. $0.1 Superfecta (7-5-9-6) paid $44.43. $0.5 Trifecta (7-5-9) paid $20.75.
