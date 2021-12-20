BC-Results Delta Downs-6-Add,0102

6th_$25,000, mdn cl, 2YO F, 5f, cloudy.

7 (6) Our Liberina (K.Roman)7.403.602.60
3 (3) Mila's Kat (J.Stokes)7.204.20
5 (4) Tricky Mom (A.Birzer)2.80

Off 3:25. Time 1:01.51. Wet Fast. Scratched_Catalina Queen. Also Ran_Desert Glow, Roseisalwaysrite, Boston Belle. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-1-7) 3 Correct Paid $17.05, $0.5 Pick 3 (6-1-7) 3 Correct Paid $24.85. $1 Daily Double (1-7) paid $25.60. $1 Exacta (7-3) paid $29.50. $0.1 Superfecta (7-3-5-1) paid $42.25. $0.5 Trifecta (7-3-5) paid $50.45.

