BC-Results Delta Downs-7-Add,0110
7th_$22,000, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 7f, clear.
|5 (5) Earnestine N Hazel (D.Magnon)
|9.80
|5.40
|3.60
|9 (8) Prissy Jaden (K.Smith)
|10.40
|6.00
|8 (7) Oak Hill Seniorita (T.Thornton)
|5.60
Off 4:12. Time 1:31.77. Fast. Scratched_Spanish Exchange. Also Ran_Us Second Cute Pie, It's Time Baby, Rebel Vision, Sweet Bay, Suni Laluni, Ms. Sparkling Jet. dq_Prissy Jaden (1-2). $0.5 Pick 3 (5-9-5) 3 Correct Paid $45.35. $1 Daily Double (9-5) paid $23.50. $1 Exacta (5-9) paid $31.20. $0.1 Superfecta (5-9-8-4) paid $52.74. $0.5 Trifecta (5-9-8) paid $65.95.
