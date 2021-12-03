7th_$17,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 7f, cloudy.
|9 (9) Dianna's Jet (A.Birzer)
|11.20
|6.00
|3.40
|10 (10) Crossed the Line (T.Pompell)
|3.80
|2.80
|5 (5) Us Second Cute Pie (K.Roman)
|8.00
Off 3:51. Time 1:29.76. Fast. Also Ran_Mean American, Star Fashion, Crider Chase, Stormy Sunrise, Racelynn, Streamer, Who Dat Grey. $0.5 Pick 3 (9-7-9) 3 Correct Paid $724.85. $1 Daily Double (7-9) paid $29.80. $1 Exacta (9-10) paid $22.40. $0.1 Superfecta (9-10-5-6) paid $182.94. $0.5 Trifecta (9-10-5) paid $210.80.
