BC-Results Delta Downs-7-Add,0097
7th_$40,000, alc, 3YO up, 7f, cloudy.
|7 (8) Speaktomeoflove (K.Smith)
|4.00
|2.80
|2.60
|2 (2) Venn (J.Dominguez)
|9.20
|6.60
|4 (4) Fredonian (A.Castillo)
|10.20
Off 3:48. Time 1:26.93. Fast. Also Ran_King of the Court, Dinar, Drewcitable, Liken It, a-Lemon Kick, a-Metropol. $0.5 Pick 3 (3-5-7) 3 Correct Paid $52.00. $1 Daily Double (5-7) paid $22.90. $1 Exacta (7-2) paid $25.90. $0.1 Superfecta (7-2-4-3) paid $98.16. $0.5 Trifecta (7-2-4) paid $102.55.
a-Coupled.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.