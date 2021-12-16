8th_$12,000, cl, 3YO up, 1mi, cloudy.

10 (8) Town Drunk (J.Guerrero)10.404.403.60
2 (1) Buck Dynasty (K.Smith)9.609.00
7 (5) My Call (T.Thornton)3.20

Off 4:16. Time 1:41.87. Fast. Scratched_Ten Silver Pins, Purim King. Also Ran_Sir Bronx, Quality Production, Mr Makeithappen, Dutchman, Witch Doctor. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-7-10) 3 Correct Paid $142.75. $1 Daily Double (7-10) paid $27.90. $1 Exacta (10-2) paid $69.50. $0.1 Superfecta (10-2-7-8) paid $102.93. $0.5 Trifecta (10-2-7) paid $148.15.

