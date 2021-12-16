BC-Results Delta Downs-8-Add,0102
8th_$12,000, cl, 3YO up, 1mi, cloudy.
|10 (8) Town Drunk (J.Guerrero)
|10.40
|4.40
|3.60
|2 (1) Buck Dynasty (K.Smith)
|9.60
|9.00
|7 (5) My Call (T.Thornton)
|3.20
Off 4:16. Time 1:41.87. Fast. Scratched_Ten Silver Pins, Purim King. Also Ran_Sir Bronx, Quality Production, Mr Makeithappen, Dutchman, Witch Doctor. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-7-10) 3 Correct Paid $142.75. $1 Daily Double (7-10) paid $27.90. $1 Exacta (10-2) paid $69.50. $0.1 Superfecta (10-2-7-8) paid $102.93. $0.5 Trifecta (10-2-7) paid $148.15.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.