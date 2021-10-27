8th_$17,000, cl, 3YO up, 6½f, cloudy.
|6 (6) Perfect Mistake (E.Nieves)
|22.20
|9.80
|4.40
|3 (3) Justa Swinging (D.Saenz)
|7.00
|3.40
|4 (4) Mr. Paycheck (T.Thornton)
|2.60
Off 4:21. Time 1:23.79. Sloppy. Scratched_Dewey's Little Joe. Also Ran_Getcha, Brook Is Golden, Bayou Beaux, C H My Last Dollar, Sweet Rachel, Twilite Liason, Tyler's Admiral. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-3-6) 3 Correct Paid $694.20. $1 Daily Double (3-6) paid $119.80. $1 Exacta (6-3) paid $84.20. $0.1 Superfecta (6-3-4-9) paid $150.74. $0.5 Trifecta (6-3-4) paid $192.20.
