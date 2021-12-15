9th_$14,000, cl, 3YO up, 5f, cloudy.

6 (5) Beauty Boy (T.Thornton)7.605.202.60
10 (8) Lion Heart Legend (J.Stokes)16.805.80
11 (9) Wonder Run (J.Guerrero)3.20

Off 4:44. Time 0:59.29. Fast. Scratched_Boston Repo, Ice Peak. Also Ran_Freudian Sip, Dare Felix, Stone Secret, B B Moody, Zmor Aristocat, Buckets. $0.5 Pick 5 (1/4/7/8-3-3/6/8-8-6) 5 Correct Paid $634.80. $0.5 Pick 4 (3-3/6/8-8-6) 4 Correct Paid $299.30. $0.5 Pick 3 (8-8-6) 3 Correct Paid $18.70. $1 Daily Double (8-6) paid $13.20. $1 Exacta (6-10) paid $57.10. $0.1 Superfecta (6-10-11-3) paid $89.00. $0.5 Trifecta (6-10-11) paid $134.60. Attendance unavailable. $1,331,119. Handle $11,664. Total Handle $1,342,783.

