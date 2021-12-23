9th_$15,000, mdn cl, 3YO up, 6½f, cloudy.
|9 (8) Hip Four O Four (K.Roman)
|19.80
|7.40
|4.00
|7 (6) Smoky Topaz (T.Pompell)
|3.20
|2.60
|2 (1) Dale's Lil Bro (P.Ramirez)
|7.20
Off 4:49. Time 1:22.94. Fast. Scratched_Reachforthesaber, Sexy in the Grass, Moro Pharoah. Also Ran_Lightning Harbour, Paralissfrmanalyss, Lone Star Express, My Little Junior, M and M's Custom, Hudson Hop. $0.5 Pick 5 (5-3-4-9-9) 5 Correct Paid $1,159.20. $0.5 Pick 4 (3-4-9-9) 4 Correct Paid $410.95. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-9-9) 3 Correct Paid $121.40. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (4-9-1) 3 Correct Paid $10.00. $1 Consolation Double (9-1) paid $4.20. $0.5 Trifecta (9-7-2) paid $105.00. $1 Daily Double (9-9) paid $43.80. $1 Exacta (9-7) paid $30.30. $0.1 Superfecta (9-7-2-10) paid $150.70. Attendance unavailable. $2,599,439. Handle $15,157. Total Handle $2,614,596.
