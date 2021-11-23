9th_$15,000, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 5f, clear.
|2 (2) Miss Darlene (O.Martinez)
|8.60
|4.40
|3.40
|8 (8) Oklahoma Star (D.Magnon)
|14.20
|7.60
|7 (7) Light as a Whisper (C.Fusilier)
|3.00
Off 4:40. Time 1:01.46. Fast. Also Ran_Songs Discreet Cat, Untamed Money, Miss Linda Lou, Speighter Cat, My Little Guera, Tenacious Faith, Annie's Luck. $0.5 Pick 5 (9/11/12-1/3-2/4-6-2) 5 Correct Paid $653.65. $0.5 Pick 4 (1/3-2/4-6-2) 4 Correct Paid $279.65. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-6-2) 3 Correct Paid $89.70. $0.5 Trifecta (2-8-7) paid $105.65. $0.1 Superfecta (2-8-7-6) paid $496.98. $1 Daily Double (6-2) paid $72.20. $1 Exacta (2-8) paid $54.20. Attendance unavailable. $1,002,067. Handle $13,920. Total Handle $1,015,987.
