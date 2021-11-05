BC-Results Delta Downs-9-Add,0104
9th_$36,000, alc, 3YO up, 5f, clear.
|2 (1) Old Indian Trick (T.Kennedy)
|4.80
|3.80
|3.00
|7 (6) Dusty Hill (E.Nieves)
|8.40
|5.00
|4 (3) Mister K (T.Thornton)
|3.00
Off 4:43. Time 0:59.44. Fast. Scratched_Velvet Ridge, Kasilof, Warriors Gem. Also Ran_Frank the Mayor, Dust Em, Dried Pepper, Pay Dirt, Pull My Chain, Big Band's Luck. $0.5 Pick 3 (9-3-2) 3 Correct Paid $43.10. $1 Daily Double (3-2) paid $20.60. $1 Exacta (2-7) paid $29.40. $0.1 Superfecta (2-7-4-1) paid $43.66. $0.5 Trifecta (2-7-4) paid $45.20.
