BC-Results Delta Downs, Combined,0966
|Delta Downs Results Combined Wednesday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$13,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 5f, cloudy.
|2 (2) Harlons Commision (J.Dominguez)
|2.80
|2.40
|2.10
|4 (4) Ezee Enough (J.Guerrero)
|7.40
|3.60
|6 (6) Grillin (T.Thornton)
|2.40
Off 12:57. Time 1:00.18. Fast. Also Ran_Blue Darter, Hurricane Tizway, Duchess of Zmor, Miss Invasive. $1 Exacta (2-4) paid $16.00. $0.1 Superfecta (2-4-6-1) paid $7.74. $0.5 Trifecta (2-4-6) paid $18.20.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
2nd_$25,000, , 3YO up, 6½f, cloudy.
|5 (3) Common Law Cat (J.Dominguez)
|11.60
|3.40
|2.60
|1 (6) Available Star (T.Thornton)
|2.10
|2.10
|4 (2) Knockalittlelouder (K.Roman)
|5.60
Off 1:24. Time 1:20.66. Fast. Scratched_Rock N Sake, Natealyze, Forestdungone. Also Ran_Born Again George, Queeten, Golden Palace, Midnight Bayou. $1 Daily Double (2-5) paid $12.10. $1 Exacta (5-1) paid $12.20. $0.1 Superfecta (5-1-4-7) paid $17.61. $0.5 Trifecta (5-1-4) paid $43.40.
3rd_$42,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 5f, cloudy.
|6 (6) Dixie Lady (K.Roman)
|6.00
|3.60
|2.60
|3 (3) Itsnotmyjob (T.Thornton)
|2.80
|2.10
|7 (7) Shades of Truth (C.McMahon)
|2.80
Off 1:52. Time 0:59.89. Fast. Also Ran_My Sister Annette, Miss Pat's Girl, Sophie's Prayer, Eve's Delight. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-5-6) 3 Correct Paid $17.70. $1 Daily Double (5-6) paid $34.30. $1 Exacta (6-3) paid $9.10. $0.1 Superfecta (6-3-7-2) paid $11.10. $0.5 Trifecta (6-3-7) paid $11.95.
4th_$13,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, cloudy.
|7 (7) Lea's Princess (T.Pompell)
|7.20
|3.60
|2.80
|2 (1) Ebony Bay (G.Melancon)
|4.40
|3.40
|4 (4) Cold Hearted Wench (C.Fusilier)
|3.20
Off 2:18. Time 1:44.14. Fast. Scratched_Miss High Heels. Also Ran_Streettalkinhottie, a-Eclectic Soul, a-Daigle, Lil Hot Toddy, Velvet Isle. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-6-7) 3 Correct Paid $40.25. $1 Daily Double (6-7) paid $12.10. $1 Exacta (7-2) paid $13.70. $0.1 Superfecta (7-2-4-5) paid $42.46. $0.5 Trifecta (7-2-4) paid $30.90.
a-Coupled.
5th_$13,000, cl, 3YO up, 7f, cloudy.
|1 (2) a-Guitarzan (T.Thornton)
|4.00
|2.40
|2.10
|6 (5) Hatties Jewel (A.Birzer)
|3.20
|2.60
|3 (3) Sweeping Edge (J.Guerrero)
|2.80
Off 2:48. Time 1:27.34. Fast. Scratched_Bluewater Cat, Alluring Actor, Park Ridge Benny. Also Ran_Mistake Present, Corvette Spirit, a-Cajun Cash, Saving Argument. $0.5 Pick 5 (2-5-6-7/8-1/4/7/8) 5 Correct Paid $128.95. $0.5 Pick 4 (5-6-7/8-1/4/7/8) 4 Correct Paid $73.15. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-7-1) 3 Correct Paid $16.55. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (6-7-7) 3 Correct Paid $6.10. $1 Exacta (1-6) paid $6.80. $1 Daily Double (7-1) paid $9.10. $0.1 Superfecta (1-6-3-9) paid $5.12. $0.5 Trifecta (1-6-3) paid $10.85. $1 Consolation Double (7-7) paid $3.50.
a-Coupled.
6th_$40,000, alc, 3YO up F&M, 7½f, cloudy.
|3 (2) Grace Forever (V.Del-Cid)
|23.60
|7.80
|3.00
|5 (4) See Sassy Run (G.Melancon)
|5.20
|3.20
|1 (6) Zydeco Music (T.Thornton)
|3.40
Off 3:17. Time 1:35.03. Fast. Scratched_Onetwomanyrockets, Bind Me Up. Also Ran_Byanymeans, Beautiful Ending, Miss Neko, Peaceful Vision. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-1-3) 3 Correct Paid $82.45. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (7-7-3) 3 Correct Paid $44.30. $1 Daily Double (1-3) paid $37.80. $1 Exacta (3-5) paid $54.80. $0.1 Superfecta (3-5-1-7) paid $129.40. $0.5 Trifecta (3-5-1) paid $193.70.
7th_$38,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 5f, cloudy.
|8 (6) Icy Charlie (T.Kennedy)
|4.20
|2.40
|2.10
|7 (5) Southern Beauty (C.McMahon)
|2.80
|2.20
|1 (1) Four Princesses (J.Stokes)
|2.10
Off 3:47. Time 0:58.89. Fast. Scratched_Broke Financing, Aiken to Be. Also Ran_Laurieann, Magine, Catskill Ghost. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-3-8) 3 Correct Paid $69.10. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (1-3-3) 3 Correct Paid $22.60. $1 Daily Double (3-8) paid $32.40. $1 Exacta (8-7) paid $5.60. $0.1 Superfecta (8-7-1-2) paid $2.09. $0.5 Trifecta (8-7-1) paid $4.85. $1 Consolation Double (3-3) paid $10.50.
8th_$14,000, cl, 3YO up, 6½f, cloudy.
|8 (8) Combat Command (G.Melancon)
|6.80
|4.00
|3.00
|5 (5) Friendofthecourt (C.McMahon)
|6.80
|4.40
|2 (2) Hot Le Roy (P.Ramirez)
|5.00
Off 4:15. Time 1:22.15. Fast. Scratched_Apriority Storm, Cajuns Golden Pond. Also Ran_Flash Me Back, Mean Cruiser, Unbelievable Catch, G Don't Know, Callthewolfe, Holy Sunrise, Hot Apriority. $0.5 Pick 3 (3-8-8) 3 Correct Paid $79.20. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (3-3-8) 3 Correct Paid $25.85. $1 Daily Double (8-8) paid $8.60. $1 Exacta (8-5) paid $18.50. $0.1 Superfecta (8-5-2-6) paid $22.37. $0.5 Trifecta (8-5-2) paid $53.90.
9th_$14,000, cl, 3YO up, 5f, cloudy.
|6 (5) Beauty Boy (T.Thornton)
|7.60
|5.20
|2.60
|10 (8) Lion Heart Legend (J.Stokes)
|16.80
|5.80
|11 (9) Wonder Run (J.Guerrero)
|3.20
Off 4:44. Time 0:59.29. Fast. Scratched_Boston Repo, Ice Peak. Also Ran_Freudian Sip, Dare Felix, Stone Secret, B B Moody, Zmor Aristocat, Buckets. $0.5 Pick 5 (1/4/7/8-3-3/6/8-8-6) 5 Correct Paid $634.80. $0.5 Pick 4 (3-3/6/8-8-6) 4 Correct Paid $299.30. $0.5 Pick 3 (8-8-6) 3 Correct Paid $18.70. $1 Daily Double (8-6) paid $13.20. $1 Exacta (6-10) paid $57.10. $0.1 Superfecta (6-10-11-3) paid $89.00. $0.5 Trifecta (6-10-11) paid $134.60. Attendance unavailable. $1,331,119. Handle $11,664. Total Handle $1,342,783.
