BC-Results Delta Downs,0097

Delta Downs Results Thursday
By The Associated Press

1st_$38,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 7½f, cloudy.

2 (2) Lauri's Wish (T.Pompell)3.602.802.10
5 (5) Smiling Angel (D.Flores)8.803.40
1 (1) a-Luck of the Stars (M.Baca)2.20

Off 12:58. Time 1:36.54. Fast. Also Ran_a-As Thunder Heart, Cabro Toro, Hard Kings, Dude Drop Kid, C. F. Congress, Bit Part. $1 Exacta (2-5) paid $36.10. $0.1 Superfecta (2-5-1-8) paid $20.39. $0.5 Trifecta (2-5-1) paid $51.15.

a-Coupled.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you