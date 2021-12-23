BC-Results Delta Downs,0097
|Delta Downs Results Thursday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$38,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 7½f, cloudy.
|2 (2) Lauri's Wish (T.Pompell)
|3.60
|2.80
|2.10
|5 (5) Smiling Angel (D.Flores)
|8.80
|3.40
|1 (1) a-Luck of the Stars (M.Baca)
|2.20
Off 12:58. Time 1:36.54. Fast. Also Ran_a-As Thunder Heart, Cabro Toro, Hard Kings, Dude Drop Kid, C. F. Congress, Bit Part. $1 Exacta (2-5) paid $36.10. $0.1 Superfecta (2-5-1-8) paid $20.39. $0.5 Trifecta (2-5-1) paid $51.15.
a-Coupled.
