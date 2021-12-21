BC-Results Delta Downs,0101
|Delta Downs Results Tuesday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$15,000, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 5f, clear.
|6 (6) Guapa Chica (M.Baca)
|6.80
|3.80
|2.60
|1 (1) Julio Choice (V.Del-Cid)
|4.60
|3.40
|10 (9) Oklahoma Star (D.Magnon)
|3.40
Off 1:03. Time 1:01.52. Fast. Scratched_Honor and Respect. Also Ran_Untamed Money, Light as a Whisper, Tenacious Faith, Half a Bell, Cloudywithachance, Apriority Girl. $1 Exacta (6-1) paid $15.50. $0.1 Superfecta (6-1-10-5) paid $26.21. $0.5 Trifecta (6-1-10) paid $41.20.
