BC-Results Delta Downs,0101

Delta Downs Results Tuesday
By The Associated Press

1st_$15,000, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 5f, clear.

6 (6) Guapa Chica (M.Baca)6.803.802.60
1 (1) Julio Choice (V.Del-Cid)4.603.40
10 (9) Oklahoma Star (D.Magnon)3.40

Off 1:03. Time 1:01.52. Fast. Scratched_Honor and Respect. Also Ran_Untamed Money, Light as a Whisper, Tenacious Faith, Half a Bell, Cloudywithachance, Apriority Girl. $1 Exacta (6-1) paid $15.50. $0.1 Superfecta (6-1-10-5) paid $26.21. $0.5 Trifecta (6-1-10) paid $41.20.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you