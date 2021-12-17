BC-Results Delta Downs,0091

Delta Downs Results Friday
By The Associated Press

1st_$30,000, st alc, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, cloudy.

3 (3) Sucre (T.Thornton)2.102.102.10
8 (7) Storied Trip (J.Dominguez)4.002.40
7 (6) Silver Siren (K.Roman)2.60

Off 12:57. Time 1:42.06. Fast. Scratched_Georgia Dawn. Also Ran_Nana's Joy, Kodiak Sky, Tiz One Fee, Gifted Talent. $1 Exacta (3-8) paid $3.30. $0.1 Superfecta (3-8-7-1) paid $3.27. $0.5 Trifecta (3-8-7) paid $5.50.

