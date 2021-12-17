BC-Results Delta Downs,0091
|Delta Downs Results Friday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$30,000, st alc, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, cloudy.
|3 (3) Sucre (T.Thornton)
|2.10
|2.10
|2.10
|8 (7) Storied Trip (J.Dominguez)
|4.00
|2.40
|7 (6) Silver Siren (K.Roman)
|2.60
Off 12:57. Time 1:42.06. Fast. Scratched_Georgia Dawn. Also Ran_Nana's Joy, Kodiak Sky, Tiz One Fee, Gifted Talent. $1 Exacta (3-8) paid $3.30. $0.1 Superfecta (3-8-7-1) paid $3.27. $0.5 Trifecta (3-8-7) paid $5.50.
