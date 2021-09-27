BC-Results Emerald Downs-10-Add,0101

10th_$6,710, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, cloudy.

3 (3) Shelby R. (A.Cruz)12.006.405.00
5 (5) Cards N Coffee (M.Anderson)16.206.80
9 (9) Whata Flirt (K.Orozco)5.40

Off 6:31. Time 1:11.30. Wet Fast. Also Ran_Wishful Won, Guarding Elk Camp, National Heroine, Daddys Little Girl, Ambers Storm, Bee Einstein. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-4-3) 3 Correct Paid $66.25. $1 Daily Double (4-3) paid $107.20. $1 Exacta (3-5) paid $69.70. $0.1 Superfecta (3-5-9-1) paid $252.03. $0.5 Trifecta (3-5-9) paid $428.45.

