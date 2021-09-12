BC-Results Emerald Downs-6-Add,0094
6th_$6,710, cl, 3YO up, 6f, cloudy.
|2 (2) Officer of War (A.Cruz)
|6.20
|3.60
|2.60
|3 (3) Inquisition (J.Zunino)
|7.00
|4.20
|1 (1) Downthemiddle Dan (J.Gutierrez)
|5.80
Off 5:36. Time 1:11.41. Fast. Also Ran_Mojave, King Charlie, Shark Harbor, Active Pass, Raphael. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-1-2) 3 Correct Paid $224.30. $1 Daily Double (1-2) paid $25.80. $1 Exacta (2-3) paid $14.50. $0.1 Superfecta (2-3-1-5) paid $41.40. $0.5 Trifecta (2-3-1) paid $54.70.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.