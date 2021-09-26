BC-Results Emerald Downs-8-Add,0098
8th_$50,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi, cloudy.
WA Cup Filly and Mare S.
|2 (2) Bayakoas Image (A.Marti)
|2.80
|2.20
|2.10
|7 (7) Brilliant Bird (J.Gutierrez)
|10.00
|5.80
|1 (1) Ms Lynn (J.Couton)
|3.80
Off 5:38. Time 1:42.94. Fast. Also Ran_Blazingbellablu, Dontkissntell, Rea Mea, Jacana. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-6-2) 3 Correct Paid $14.55. $1 Daily Double (6-2) paid $6.50. $1 Exacta (2-7) paid $14.60. $0.1 Superfecta (2-7-1-4) paid $26.24. $0.5 Trifecta (2-7-1) paid $33.80.
