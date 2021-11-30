BC-Results Evangeline Downs-3-Add,0094
3rd_$13,000, mdn cl, 2YO, 2½f, cloudy.
|5 (5) Jess Chasin Chicks (G.Ortiz)
|7.60
|4.00
|2.80
|6 (6) The Copilot (R.Cabrera)
|8.80
|5.60
|3 (3) Magic Knight (A.Alvarez)
|3.00
Off 6:28. Time 1:34.81. Fast. Also Ran_Filled With Grace, The Louisiana Train, Fast Dashin Fefe. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-5-5) 3 Correct Paid $8.70. $1 Daily Double (5-5) paid $8.50. $1 Exacta (5-6) paid $23.50. $0.1 Superfecta (5-6-3-2) paid $12.57. $0.5 Trifecta (5-6-3) paid $41.00.
