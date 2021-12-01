BC-Results Evangeline Downs-3-Add,0119

3rd_$8,000, cl, 2YO, 2½f, clear.

7 (7) This Girl Is Fast (J.Garcia, Jr.)11.603.802.40
4 (4) Fast Prize Legacy (L.Rodriguez)2.402.10
6 (6) Chloes Wildondamoney (H.Vital)3.00

Off 6:28. Time 1:34.97. Fast. Also Ran_Heza Little Surreal, Rdd Classy Cartel, Jessa Blue Runner, Fast Cash Cosino. dq_Chloes Wildondamoney (1-3). $0.5 Pick 3 (3-4-5) 3 Correct Paid $7.85, $0.5 Pick 3 (3-4-7) 3 Correct Paid $52.60. $0.1 Superfecta (7-4-6-1) paid $18.39. $0.5 Trifecta (7-4-6) paid $11.10. $1 Consolation Double (4-5) paid $4.80. $1 Daily Double (4-7) paid $28.20. $1 Exacta (7-4) paid $10.10.

