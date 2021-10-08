BC-Results Evangeline Downs-4-Add,0103
4th_$10,000, trl, 2YO, 3½f, clear.
|7 (7) Sweater Tlc (D.Alvarez)
|6.20
|3.00
|2.10
|5 (5) Bye Corona (E.Rodriguez)
|3.20
|2.20
|6 (6) Without Question (G.Ortiz)
|3.00
Off 6:53. Time 1:77.73. Fast. Also Ran_Ontheroxx, Dancin With Blue, Frosty Fast Man, The Copilot, Dynatrain. $0.5 Pick 4 (8-4-3-7) 4 Correct Paid $334.00. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-3-7) 3 Correct Paid $77.20. $1 Daily Double (3-7) paid $54.80. $1 Exacta (7-5) paid $8.00. $0.1 Superfecta (7-5-6-1) paid $13.16. $0.5 Trifecta (7-5-6) paid $13.10.
